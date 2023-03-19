UF softball team earns series win vs Missouri after a thrilling 4-3 victory

Skylar Wallace scores the game-winning run off a wild pitch
Gators 4 Tigers 3(WCJB)
By Jake Rongholt
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a slow start, the Florida softball team finds a way to clinch a series win vs Missouri. The (22-5) Gators brought in the game-winning run off a wild pitch vs the (19-11) Tigers, 4-3.

In the top of the first inning, The Tigers took a 1-0 lead off a bases-loaded walk. Missouri increased their lead off a solo home run by Julia Crenshaw in the third inning, Tigers led 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Florida tied up the score at 2 off Avery Goelz’s single out to center. Missouri broke the tie in the sixth inning as Chantice Phillips scored off a sacrifice grounder, 3-2.

The Gators tied it in the bottom of the seventh as Skylar Wallace knocked the ball out to center for a RBI single. A few batters later, Florida had the game-winning run at third base. Olivia Gigante stepped up to the plate and Tigers’ Taylor Pannell would throw the ball into the dirt. Wallace sprint for home and wrapped up the series winning two of the three games. Wallace finish the series 4 for 8 at the plate, four runs batted in, and a home run.

Florida will be at Stetson on Wednesday night.

