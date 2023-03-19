Woman hospitalized after a gas explosion
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is in the hospital after half of her body was burned in an explosion caused by a gas leak.
According to Alachua County Fire Rescue officials, a 26-year-old woman was in an apartment near Bellamy Estates in High Springs when the explosion happened.
Firefighters arrived around 4 p.m. to find the woman with first and second-degree burns after a gas leak caught fire.
Officials say she is expected to make a full recovery.
