Woman hospitalized after a gas explosion

A gas leak leads to an explosion, leaving a woman in the hospital with burns over half her body.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is in the hospital after half of her body was burned in an explosion caused by a gas leak.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue officials, a 26-year-old woman was in an apartment near Bellamy Estates in High Springs when the explosion happened.

Firefighters arrived around 4 p.m. to find the woman with first and second-degree burns after a gas leak caught fire.

Officials say she is expected to make a full recovery.

