15-year-old arrested for threatening mass shooting at Alachua County high school

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old girl accused of making an online threat to commit a mass shooting at a high school in Alachua County.

Sheriff’s office officials say, on Friday, an Instagram account posted they were going to “shoot the school up” and mentioned Buchholz High School. It also stated, “don’t come to school if you ain’t tryna die.” Parents contacted the sheriff’s office concerned for the safety of their children.

The detective contacted Instagram’s parent company Meta to obtain information about the account. The company shared that the account was created just before the post was made and the account was linked to a home in Alachua County.

When detectives went to the home, they asked the 15-year-old living there about the account. The girl denied knowing anything about it, however, when they searched her phone, the Instagram account in question was linked to it.

The 15-year-old was charged with making an electronic threat of a mass shooting, making a false report of gun violence, and unlawful use of a communication device.

