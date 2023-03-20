15-year-old arrested for threatening mass shooting at Alachua County high school

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old girl accused of making an online threat to commit a mass shooting at a high school
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 5:49 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 15-year-old girl accused of making an online threat to commit a mass shooting at a high school in Alachua County.

Sheriff’s office officials say, on Friday, an Instagram account posted they were going to “shoot the school up” and mentioned Buchholz High School. It also stated, “don’t come to school if you ain’t tryna die.” Parents contacted the sheriff’s office concerned for the safety of their children.

The detective contacted Instagram’s parent company Meta to obtain information about the account. The company shared that the account was created just before the post was made and the account was linked to a home in Alachua County.

TRENDING: Marion County woman, 3 others convicted of conspiracy in Jan 6. trial

When detectives went to the home, they asked the 15-year-old living there about the account. The girl denied knowing anything about it, however, when they searched her phone, the Instagram account in question was linked to it.

The 15-year-old was charged with making an electronic threat of a mass shooting, making a false report of gun violence, and unlawful use of a communication device.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

Marion County woman, 3 others convicted of conspiracy in Jan 6. trial
Ocala man faces 20 counts of possession of child pornography following cyber tip
15-year-old arrested for threatening mass shooting at Alachua County high school
Marion County elementary school teacher arrested after requesting child porn, touching child
Family of four-year-old who drowned in retention pond considering legal action