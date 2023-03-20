Bill to reduce term limits of school board members may hit governor’s desk soon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill to reduce the term limits for school board members is a step closer to hitting the governor’s desk.

The Florida House passed the legislation to cut school board members’ term limits from 12 years to eight.

A Senate committee is set to take up the bill on Tuesday.

The Senate version also includes eight-year term limits for county commissioners.

Critics of the proposal argue that term limits aren’t needed, as elections already give voters the chance to remove school board members from office.

