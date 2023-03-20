Bill to reduce term limits of school board members may hit governor’s desk soon

A Senate committee is set to take up the bill on Tuesday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:12 PM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bill to reduce the term limits for school board members is a step closer to hitting the governor’s desk.

The Florida House passed the legislation to cut school board members’ term limits from 12 years to eight.

The Senate version also includes eight-year term limits for county commissioners.

Critics of the proposal argue that term limits aren’t needed, as elections already give voters the chance to remove school board members from office.

