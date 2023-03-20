Demi Moore shares uplifting birthday celebration video of Bruce Willis after dementia diagnosis

FILE - Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday Sunday with family.
FILE - Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday Sunday with family.(Source: CNN/file)
By Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Actor Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday Sunday surrounded by family.

His wife, Emma Heming, marked the day by posting a message on social media explaining how difficult it is to care for someone living with frontotemporal dementia.

The disorder affects a person’s personality, behavior and language.

Heming was emotional as she explained she has sadness and grief as she watches her husband deal with his illness.

She plans to continue documenting her journey as Willis’ caregiver for the many fans who love him.

Demi Moore, who was married to Willis from 1987 to 2000, shared a touching message dedicated to her ex-husband on social media.

“Happy birthday, BW! So glad we could celebrate you today,” Moore said in a Tweet with a video showing family singing “Happy Birthday” to the retired actor. “Love you and love our family. Thank you to everyone for the love and warm wishes — we all feel them.”

Moore and Willis share three children together.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - Els Woodke stands in front of a video monitor which displays a photo of her husband Jeff...
US aid worker and French journalist freed in West Africa
FILE - An Amazon logo appears on a delivery van, Oct. 1, 2020, in Boston. Amazon is pausing...
Amazon cuts 9,000 jobs; now at least 27,000 layoffs in 2023
Several agencies are working together to find Orlando Ortiz and Jeffrey Marrero. Sheriff Grady...
2 men missing after anchor mishap, young girls left alone on boat, authorities say
LIVE: Biden hosts Nowruz reception
Secretary of State Antony Blinken gives an update on human rights during a briefing Monday at...
US: War crimes on all sides in Ethiopia’s Tigray conflict