Fire officials believe animal could be to blame for High Springs gas explosion

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A 26-year-old woman is recovering from severe burns after a gas leak caused a fire in a High Springs home.

Crews with Alachua County Fire Rescue and High Springs Fire Department responded to the scene on NW 239th Place in Old Bellamy Road Estates on Saturday.

“We did find the remnants of an explosion in an outbuilding in the rear of the property. It was about a 400 sq. foot tiny home that was being used as a rental property,” said Kevin Mangan, Public Information Officer for High Springs Fire Dept.

When crews got to the home, they found the woman with first and second-degree burns and immediately took her to UF Health Shands.

RELATED POST: Woman hospitalized after a gas explosion

“I know that a travel nurse was renting out the home,” said Christine Robateaw-Linan, neighbor.

Robateaw-Linan lives next door to where the gas explosion happened. She said her father-in-law was home when first responders got to the scene.

“We weren’t sure what had happened next door. He didn’t mention an explosion or anything, but he just saw a bunch of commotion out there and they did block off the area.”

She said her neighbors did not always have that guest house. “The home was fairly new, I would say it’s not even a year old.”

A spokesperson for the High Springs Fire Department said when crews began investigating the scene, they found that an animal had likely chewed through cables.

“It was a 20 pound propane cylinder, so very similar to what you’d find underneath a gas grill. The line that runs from the cylinder into the device, that is where the squirrel had chewed through,” said Mangan.

Officials with the Alachua County Fire Marshal’s office are investigating the official cause of this fire.

Doctors are expecting the victim to make a full recovery.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.