Gator Jasmine Moore voted Indoor National Women’s Field Athlete of the Year

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Jasmine Moore’s historic exploits in collegiate track and field haven’t gone unnoticed. Moore was voted the Indoor National Women’s Field Athlete of the Year for the second consecutive year on Monday by the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA). The recognition applies to all collegiate field event athletes.

Moore has won the last six NCAA horizontal jumping titles across two indoor and one outdoor season. Two weeks ago at the NCAA indoor championship meet, she reached new heights. Moore set collegiate indoor records in both the long jump (23′0.75″) and triple jump (49′7.25″). Moore joins Yanis David (2019) as Gators to have received this honor.

With the outdoor season still to come, Moore has two more opportunities to add to her trophy collection.

