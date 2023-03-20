Get inked to get involved with the Marion County Humane Society

“Art for Animals” is a family friendly event that will take place Saturday in Ocala
By Lisa Sacaccio
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Art for Animals” is coming back to Ocala for the 8th year, and it’s the “pawfect” opportunity for family and furry friends

The Marion County Humane Society is partnering with Fist City Tattoo for this charity event. From 12 to 9, on Saturday March 25th, people can choose a flash tattoo design starting at $50. All proceeds from this event will go to the Marion County Humane Society. The money will help with the medical needs, food and sheltering of the pets at the shelter.

“We solely thrive off of donations from other people, its the only way we are able to do what we do at the humane society,” said Haley Shoemaker, the Outreach Specialist for the Marion County Humane Society. So events like this really keep our doors open and and our dogs happy and healthy.”

The humane society will also have dogs and cats up for adoption at the event. There will also be raffles, giveaways, and Lucky’s Kitchen food truck on site. The event is being hosted at Fist City Tattoo, which is located at 1905 SW College Road in Ocala.

The Marion County Humane Society is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. everyday, expect for Wednesdays when they are closed. Their adoptions are application based. Dogs, puppies, cats and kittens are all looking for their new “fur-ever home.”

