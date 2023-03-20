GPD is searching for a missing woman

She was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a multi-colored pattern on the front, gray pants, and black shoes.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is asking for help as they look for a missing woman.

Katrina Hutchinson was last seen Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at her residence in the southwest part of the city.

TRENDING: A wreck on East University Avenue left two in the hospital

She was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a multi-colored pattern on the front, gray pants, and black shoes.

Hutchinson suffers from a medical condition and is considered endangered.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

GPD is searching for a missing woman
The event starts Monday and will end on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Ocala Breeders Sales three-day March sale kicks off
The event starts Monday and will end on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Ocala Breeders Sales three-day March sale kicks off
On the week’s Gainesville Health and Fitness, learn some easy recipes that are full of fiber.
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Fiber recipes