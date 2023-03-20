GPD is searching for a missing woman
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Police Department is asking for help as they look for a missing woman.
Katrina Hutchinson was last seen Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at her residence in the southwest part of the city.
She was wearing a gray sweatshirt with a multi-colored pattern on the front, gray pants, and black shoes.
Hutchinson suffers from a medical condition and is considered endangered.
