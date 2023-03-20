Lake City City Council meets to discuss interlocal agreement between the city and Columbia County

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Lake City City Council members will hold a meeting on Monday.

Members will discuss authorizing the Lake City Police Department to enter into a “memorandum of understanding”, with Learning for Life, a foreign nonprofit corporation.

They will also discuss terminating the interlocal agreement between the city and Columbia County.

The meeting will be held at Lake City City Hall at 6 p.m.

