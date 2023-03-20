Marion County accepting funding applications to help with affordable housing and reducing homelessness

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County is trying to help with affordable housing and reducing homelessness.

Marion County Community Services is accepting funding applications for projects during the week of March 27th.

They’re looking for proposals that meet these goals, such as new housing developments and rental assistance programs.

The money will come from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well as a Tallahassee-based housing cooperative.

Funding applications can be submitted online at this link.

