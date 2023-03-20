Marion County elementary school teacher arrested after requesting child porn, touching child

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An elementary school teacher in Ocala was arrested after a child’s mother told officers he asked for a photo of the child wearing only underwear.

On March 10, the mother reported to the Ocala Police Department that Eddie Scott, 31, asked for the photos. She also reported an incident when Scott told the child to give him a massage or get a spanking. He then spanked the child with her clothes down and discussed sexual matters with her.

Scott was arrested for lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor, soliciting child pornography, soliciting travel to meet a minor, and two counts of unlawful use of a two-way communication device.

Officers confirm Scott was a second-grade teacher at Wyomina Park Elementary School. None of the alleged incidents occurred at the school. He lives at Grand Reserve Apartments. Officers ask anyone else who has experienced similar behavior from Scott to contact law enforcement.

“It can sometimes be difficult to speak up against criminal acts like this and we commend the victims for their bravery in coming forward and sharing information that ultimately led to an arrest,” the police department said in a statement. “Also, great job to Detective Blanton who worked incredibly hard investigating this criminal activity and gathering sufficient evidence to make the arrest.”

Scott was booked into the Marion County Jail on Friday. He posted his $23,000 bond on Saturday and was released.

He was immediately fired from the school following his arrest. According to Marion County Public School officials, no investigation was needed before firing him because he was newly hired in August 2022.

