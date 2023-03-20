North Central Florida caregiver group offering free savvy caregiver training to assist people with Dementia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -According to the Alzheimer’s association, about 1 in 9 people above the age of 65 will have dementia. So, Elder Options organization based out of Gainesville, is offering free caretaker training services better assist people with dementia.

The Savvy Caregiver Training program is meant to give a unique approach to dementia caregiver education while providing services to those who take care of their loved ones with dementia. The program is available in 16 North Central Florida counties and can be accessed online or in in-person.

Savvy Training coordinator Johnnie Jones said the participants benefit from the training as well as the person diagnosed. He said they have shown how to create and modify strategies that they can use to lessen their own stress and improve levels of care.

According to the CDC, African-Americans and Hispanics will see an increase of dementia from now to 2060, Jones told TV20 what people can do to plan in the event of a diagnosis.

“Planning is necessary and anything that we can do to get more active, reduce stationary lifestyles, changing diets, changing those habits will be important,” said Jones. “Getting involved in dance, learning a musical instrument, learning a second language, practice writing with your non-dominate hand. All of those are things that will keep you active and hopefully will stave off dementia.”

Classes meet for 7 sessions for two hours at a location near you. If you want to know more about how to start your caregiver journey, visit Elder Options website or call 1-800-262-2243.

