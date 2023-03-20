Ocala Breeders Sales three-day March sale kicks off
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents will race to the Ocala Breeders horse sale.
The event starts Monday and will end on Wednesday, March 22nd.
On Monday, the sale will auction off Hips 1-278.
Day two will have Hips 279-556 and day three will wrap everything up with Hips 557-833.
The sale starts at 11 a.m.
