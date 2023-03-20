Ocala Breeders Sales three-day March sale kicks off

On Monday, the sale will auction off Hips 1-278.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 6:12 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Residents will race to the Ocala Breeders horse sale.

The event starts Monday and will end on Wednesday, March 22nd.

On Monday, the sale will auction off Hips 1-278.

TRENDING: Singing bowls meditation at Unity Church in Gainesville

Day two will have Hips 279-556 and day three will wrap everything up with Hips 557-833.

The sale starts at 11 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

18-year-old shot while walking down street
18-year-old shot while walking down street
Walk4warmth
Husson’s Walk For Warmth raises money for Bangor Homeless Shelter
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
One man dead following single-vehicle crash in Hermon Sunday morning
Boat Show returns to Bangor after COVID-19 pandemic
Boat Show returns to Bangor after COVID-19 pandemic
Katrina Hutchinson was last seen Sunday around 5:30 p.m. at her residence in the southwest part...
GPD is searching for a missing woman