Ocala man faces 20 counts of possession of child pornography following cyber tip

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A cyber tip led to a man from Ocala being arrested on Friday after detectives say he shared pornography of young children and toddlers online.

The investigation into Luis Gabriel Garcia Rosado, 23, began after Marion County Sheriff’s Office detectives received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. The tip showed more than 100 child pornography files were uploaded to an account from a single IP address.

The IP address was connected to Rosado’s home on Southeast 79th Avenue Road. When detectives searched the home, they identified Rosado’s iPad as the source of the files.

Investigators determined the account linked to Rosado uploaded files that depicted toddlers and young children engaged in sexual acts with adults. Rosado told detectives he was the only person in the home with access to the iPad.

He was arrested on 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

