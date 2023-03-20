Russell Report: Is March Madness still exciting when your team is not in the tournament?

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Something happened last week during my sports talk show that hasn’t happened in 25 years of hosting the program. And it was a pretty startling thing. I was pumped because March Madness was about to start and I was looking forward to people calling to talk about their brackets, upset picks and the like. And a funny thing happened. No one called. No excitement, no bracket busting, no nothing, and it made me wonder why.

Then it hit me. It’s all part of a bigger picture going on right now with some parts of the Gator fanbase. It’s called apathy. And that’s the worst thing a fan base can be. Florida’s gone through being bad before. 0-10-1 in football, never winning any type of SEC championship in football or basketball until the 1980′s. But then something happened, those sports got good under Steve Spurrier and Urban Meyer and with Lon Kruger and Billy Donovan in basketball and suddenly expectations for those sports went crazy. Florida was on top of the heap and Gator fans thought this was the way it was supposed to be all the time.

But it’s now been 15 years since Florida has even won an SEC Championship. Football has had back-to-back losing seasons and the future looks questionable as long dormant programs like South Carolina, Kentucky and Ole Miss seem to be on the rise. It’s tougher now to win in the SEC because the schools that used to be door mats are now good or at least decent. There just aren’t any gimmes anymore. Look at Florida’s schedule in 2023. How many SEC games or games overall would you guarantee that Florida wins?

And in men’s basketball, Todd Golden’s first year was a mixed bag and another year came and went when the gators didn’t go to the NCAA tournament. Truth is, basketball is about in the same place as football is right now. A middle of the pack program that is searching for top tier talent to make its program nationally relevant again. It happened quickly for Alabama when Nate Oates was hired, it happened quickly when Dennis Gates brought Missouri to the big dance in his first season and it happened at Mississippi State with a first year head coach. But again, like football, there’s a lot of teams to climb over in this league to get good again.

I’m a big history guy, and history says no one stays on top forever. But tell that to a Gator fan now and it just doesn’t matter. They want results now and that’s not a bad thing. Problem is, it might take longer than some fans would like and with other programs improving and getting better, the pressure to do that at Florida only grows, and if it doesn’t happen, that apathy turns to frustration very quickly. I’m Steve Russell, that’s the Russell Report!

