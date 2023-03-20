TV20 YOUR MONEY: Tax Season Deadlines and Extensions

TV20 YOUR MONEY: Tax Season Deadlines and Extensions
By Kristin Chase
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - TV20′s Kristin Chase sat down with Soren Brockdorf who is a certified public accountant (CPA).

They discuss tax season, deadlines, extensions, and more.

If you have questions about taxes, you can contact Soren by calling 352-377-2900 or emailing CPASoren@gmail.com.

You can also visit www.Brockdorf.com

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

“Art for Animals” is a family friendly event that will take place Saturday in Ocala
Get inked to get involved with the Marion County Humane Society
Missing Gainesville woman found and reported safe by family member
If you want to know more about how to start your caregiver journey, visit Elder Options website...
North Central Florida caregiver group offering free savvy caregiver training to assist people with Dementia
The money will come from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, as well...
Marion County accepting funding applications to help with affordable housing and reducing homelessness
Marion County accepting funding applications to help with affordable housing