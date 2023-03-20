UF gymnastics team seeded No. 2 overall in NCAA’s, begins regional competition in Pittsburgh

Gators compete in region semifinals March 31
O'Connell Center, Friday
O'Connell Center, Friday(WCJB)
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Fresh off an SEC Championship meet record score of 198.425, the Florida Gator gymnastics team was awarded the No. 2 overall national seed for the NCAA Championships. Florida will open regional competition in Pittsburgh, March 31 and April 2.

In the region semifinals, Florida will go up against No. 15 Arizona State, Maryland, and either Towson or Penn State. The top two finishers advance to the regional finals against two of the following schools: No. 7 seed Cal, No. 10 Michigan State, Western Michigan, and West Virginia. Out of the four that advance to the regional finals, two will then move on to compete at the NCAA Championship Semifinals on April 13, along with six other schools.

Florida’s Trinity Thomas enters the meet with 27 career perfect 10.0 scores, one shy of tying the all-time NCAA record. Thomas recorded two 10.0′s (bars, floor) in the SEC Championship meet.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

Gator captured NCAA long & triple jump titles this past season
Gator Jasmine Moore voted Indoor National Women’s Field Athlete of the Year
Gators 4 Tigers 3
UF softball team earns series win vs Missouri after a thrilling 4-3 victory
2023 SEC Gymnastics Championships - Session 2
Gator gymnastics team wins their second straight SEC title; Thomas named All-Around
Gators take down Bears, 19-12
UF lacrosse falls at No. 7 James Madison, 14-9