UF gymnastics team seeded No. 2 overall in NCAA’s, begins regional competition in Pittsburgh

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Fresh off an SEC Championship meet record score of 198.425, the Florida Gator gymnastics team was awarded the No. 2 overall national seed for the NCAA Championships. Florida will open regional competition in Pittsburgh, March 31 and April 2.

In the region semifinals, Florida will go up against No. 15 Arizona State, Maryland, and either Towson or Penn State. The top two finishers advance to the regional finals against two of the following schools: No. 7 seed Cal, No. 10 Michigan State, Western Michigan, and West Virginia. Out of the four that advance to the regional finals, two will then move on to compete at the NCAA Championship Semifinals on April 13, along with six other schools.

Florida’s Trinity Thomas enters the meet with 27 career perfect 10.0 scores, one shy of tying the all-time NCAA record. Thomas recorded two 10.0′s (bars, floor) in the SEC Championship meet.

