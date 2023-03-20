The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

TV20s Camron Lunn has the stories we will be following this week in the Week Ahead.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 1:20 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The second community meeting to discuss the suspended Gainesville Police canine unit is Tuesday.

The unit was operating for a few days until Gainesville City Manager Cynthia Curry suspended it again on March 3rd.

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has reached an agreement to assist GPD until the department is up and running again. The meeting takes place at Williams Elementary starting at 6 p.m.

Active seniors are asked to come out to the College of Central Florida Wednesday.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Ewers Century Center, a variety of vendors present events for the 50 and older community.

Information on activites from biking to zip-lining will be available.

Gift bags and door prizes will also be given out. The event is hosted by the Senior Reouse Foundation of Ocala.

Those looking for employment in Levy County can head to one Bronson Church.

Bronson First Baptist is hosting a job fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday.

Free hair cuts and even work clothes are available. To register, visit HERE

