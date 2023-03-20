A wreck on East University Avenue left two in the hospital

A wreck that splintered a light pole on East University Avenue left two people in the hospital.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are in the hospital after their vehicles wrecked and took out a light pole on East University Avenue.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue officials, the high-speed crash happened near the intersection of University and SE 43rd Street.

One of the cars hit the light pole causing it to splinter into three pieces and come out of the ground.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

As of this time, their conditions are unknown.

TRENDING: Woman hospitalized after a gas explosion

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

A wreck on East University Avenue left two in the hospital
Singing bowls meditation at Unity Church in Gainesville
A man wanted for first-degree attempted murder and probation violation is in jail in Columbia...
Man is behind bars for attempted murder in Columbia County
A gas leak leads to an explosion, leaving a woman in the hospital with burns over half her body.
Woman hospitalized after a gas explosion