A wreck on East University Avenue left two in the hospital

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people are in the hospital after their vehicles wrecked and took out a light pole on East University Avenue.

According to Alachua County Fire Rescue officials, the high-speed crash happened near the intersection of University and SE 43rd Street.

One of the cars hit the light pole causing it to splinter into three pieces and come out of the ground.

Two people were taken to the hospital.

As of this time, their conditions are unknown.

