Chess club at a Gainesville private school made history at tournament in Orlando winning every section

By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:35 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville private school’s chess club team made history.

In a state tournament this month in Orlando, Oak Hall’s Elementary School division team won every section, becoming the first in the tournament’s history to do so.

The next big tournament the school’s teams will face will be in April for the Jacksonville Spring Scholastic Championships.

