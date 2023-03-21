College of Central Florida to partner with Fleetforce Trucking Driving School, will offer programs

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A new program will be offered at the College of Central Florida.

Fleetforce Truck Driving School officials will be partnering with the College of Central Florida.

This is as part of a massive market expansion of commercial driver’s license training schools throughout Florida.

College of Central Florida is one of six new Fleetforce locations to offer programs on their campus including testing and on-site training.

Classes begin March 27th 2023.

The event will be held at the Webber Center at CCF starting at 4:30 pm.

