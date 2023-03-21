Florida Home Sale numbers for the month of February set to release

The home sale numbers for the month of February will be released on Tuesday.
The home sale numbers for the month of February will be released on Tuesday.(WCJB)
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The home sale numbers for the month of February will be released on Tuesday.

In January, the single family home sales plummeted in North Central Florida as well as across the state.

TRENDING: Family of four-year-old who drowned in retention pond considering legal action

The average sales price continued to rise.

We’ll see if that pattern continues when the numbers are released at 10 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

A new program will be offered at the College of Central Florida.
College of Central Florida to partner with Fleetforce Trucking Driving School, will offer programs
The M.O.M.S. Park in Ocala will be closed for maintenance.
M.O.M.S. Park closes for maintenance
In a state tournament this month in Orlando, Oak Hall’s Elementary School division team won...
Chess club at a Gainesville private school made history at tournament in Orlando winning every section
Chess club at a Gainesville private school made history at tournament in Orlando by winning every section