Florida Home Sale numbers for the month of February set to release

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The home sale numbers for the month of February will be released on Tuesday.

In January, the single family home sales plummeted in North Central Florida as well as across the state.

TRENDING: Family of four-year-old who drowned in retention pond considering legal action

The average sales price continued to rise.

We’ll see if that pattern continues when the numbers are released at 10 a.m.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.