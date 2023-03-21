Florida home sales fall while prices rise in February

The home sale numbers for the month of February will be released on Tuesday.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:28 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Home sales continue to decline in North Central Florida as prices went up.

According to the Florida Realtors’ February report, the number of single-family homes sold in Florida dropped 21.3 percent while home prices rose 3.5 percent compared to last year.

In Gainesville, sales dropped by 20.6 percent and prices rose by 6.5 percent. In Ocala, sales dropped 13 percent and prices rose 3.9 percent.

In January, single-family home sales plummeted in North Central Florida as well as across the state. The average sales price continued to rise.

