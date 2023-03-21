Florida women pull away from Wake Forest, 80-63, advance in NIT tourney

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Nina Rickards scored 13 of her career-high 25 points in the third quarter as Florida kept its season alive, winning at Wake Forest, 80-63 to reach the third round of the Women’s NIT Tournament. The Gators (18-14) move on to face the winner between Clemson and Auburn in the round of sixteen.

Florida was hot from outside the arc, connecting on 12 of 25 three’s and 48 percent from the field overall. The Gators were especially sharp in the second quarter, when they outscored the Demon Deacons, 22-9 and nailed six treys.

Jordyn Merritt added 15 points and eight rebounds for UF, while KK Deans tallied 13 points and 10 assists. Florida won the rebounding battle, 38-37. Defensively, UF held Wake Forest to 33 percent from the field. Florida held an opponent under 65 points for the 11th time this season.

This is the first time in 10 years that the Gators have advanced to the third round or further of the WNIT.

