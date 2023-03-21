Fox News staffer sues network, claiming coerced testimony in Dominion case

FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New...
FILE - A headline about President Donald Trump is displayed outside Fox News studios in New York on Nov. 28, 2018.(AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Fox News is facing more legal trouble in connection to its 20-20 election coverage.

Network producer Abby Grossberg filed a pair of lawsuits against Fox News on Monday.

In them, she accuses the network’s attorneys of coercing her into providing misleading testimony during her deposition for Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation case against Fox.

Documents reveal that Fox News host Tucker Carlson disparaged then-President Trump in private. (CNN, GETTY IMAGES, POOL, WMTV, FOX NEWS)

Grossberg worked as a senior booking producer for Maria Bartiromo and, most recently, as head of booking for Tucker Carlson.

A spokesperson for the network pushed back against her claims, saying she only made her allegations after a critical performance review. Grossberg disputes that.

She is currently on administrative leave at Fox.

The network has filed its own suit against Grossberg, asking the court to put in place a restraining order to prevent her from divulging privileged information.

The judge has not yet ruled on Fox’s request.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

FILE - Teddybear Chollas are seen within the proposed Avi Kwa Ame National Monument on Feb. 12,...
Biden to designate national monuments in Nevada, Texas
FILE - Gwyneth Paltrow arrives at the 26th annual ELLE Women in Hollywood Celebration at the...
Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial begins for Deer Valley ski crash
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the Senate Finance Committee about President...
Yellen says bank situation ‘stabilizing,’ system is ‘sound’
Gainesville City leaders are holding two community meetings to discuss the status of GPD's K9...
GPD will hold second meeting discussing k-9 unit
FILE - Messages of support for teacher Abby Zwerner, who was shot by a 6-year-old student,...
Recovering teacher shot by 6-year-old: ‘It’s changed me’