Gainesville bar 'Grog House' announces plan to close

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A bar beloved by college students in Gainesville is set to close its doors this spring.

Social media accounts for the Grog Bar & Grill House posted on Tuesday about their intent to close. The post states the last day the bar will be open is May 6.

Grog House posted, “We’ve been beating the clock for 27 years, but the clock is finally running out. It’s with a heavy heart we confirm the rumors are true. Grog House will be closing its doors for good on May 6th. Stop by for one more good time before the end of the semester and be part of the final countdown. Cheers to the many years of serving you, Gator Nation.”

The bar was temporarily closed during the summer of 2021 after concerns about the stability of the floor. It was later reopened after city inspectors deemed it safe.

