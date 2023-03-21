GPD will hold second meeting discussing k-9 unit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -- Gainesville city leaders are holding the second meeting this month to discuss the status of GPD’s K9 unit.

Residents may attend and ask questions and give their input on the state of the unit.

The second meeting will be held on today, March 21st, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Williams Elementary, 1245 S.E. 7th Ave.

