‘It’s sickening’: Ocala elementary teacher fired after accused of child sex crimes

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala police arrested Eddie Scott, 31, on Friday after a mother said Scott requested a photo of her daughter wearing only underwear.

Scott worked at Wyomina Park Elementary in Ocala as a second grade teacher. According to Marion County Public School officials, Scott was hired in August 2022 and is now fired.

“As a parent it’s completely terrifying,” said a parent in Marion County. “I have a little ones that I’m going to be sending to public schools and nowadays you just don’t know who you can trust.”

Scott allegedly told the child she would get spanked if she didn’t give him a massage. He took off her clothes and spanked her. Officials said Scott also messaged the victim’s mother, demanding she bring her child to his home without any clothes on.

“Me and my fiancé were having a talk today actually about how this was going to impact our daughter,” shared resident Jeremy Parker. “How she may be going to school at this school and then to come and find out something like this happened, it’s really unsettling.”

On March 10th the child’s mother reported Scott’s behavior to police. Some residents who live near the school said additional background checks need to be done, especially for school settings.

“They’re not finding qualified people so it makes me nervous,” shared a resident. “They’re just kind of letting anybody that passes and initial background check through the door.”

Scott left the Marion County jail on a $23,000 bond. His charges include, lewd and lascivious conduct with a minor and soliciting child pornography.

