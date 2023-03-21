Lake City Police search for suspect accused using pitchfork to stab victim

The Lake City Police Department is the public to be on the lookout for a man accused of trying to murder another person using a pitchfork.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Officers say 8:25 a.m. on Monday, they responded to Northwest Palm Drive to the reports of someone being stabbed. Officers found a 49-year-old with multiple stab wounds to the neck and head.

The victim and witnesses told officers Ryan Paul McCartney, 36, got into an argument with the victim and threw a pitchfork. He then ran away.

McCartney now has an active arrest warrant for second-degree attempted murder. Anyone with information is asked to call the police department.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover.

