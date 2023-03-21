Levy County deputies search for suspicious man after ‘incident involving a child’

Levy County Sheriff's Office logo
Levy County Sheriff's Office logo(wcjb)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is warning Yankeetown residents of increased law enforcement presence as they search for a suspicious man after an “incident involving a child.”

Sheriff’s deputies say they want to speak to a man after a report of a suspicious incident in the area of Knotts Way West. They describe the suspect as a black man last seen with no shirt, blue pants, and a backpack with orange stripes.

He could be driving a champagne-colored car or truck.

TRENDING: Former Rep. Harding pleads guilty to federal charges

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Sheriff McCallum sat down with TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio for an in depth interview

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

Teacher dies in crash near school due to sudden medical episode in Marion County
Former Rep. Harding pleads guilty to federal charges
Sheriff McCallum sat down with TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio for an in depth interview
Sheriff Bobby McCallum discusses some of the biggest issues facing Levy County
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Carlos Velasco Mancilla, 24
Man arrested on I-75 in Alachua County facing human smuggling charges