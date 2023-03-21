Levy County deputies search for suspicious man after ‘incident involving a child’

YANKEETOWN, Fla. (WCJB) - The Levy County Sheriff’s Office is warning Yankeetown residents of increased law enforcement presence as they search for a suspicious man after an “incident involving a child.”

Sheriff’s deputies say they want to speak to a man after a report of a suspicious incident in the area of Knotts Way West. They describe the suspect as a black man last seen with no shirt, blue pants, and a backpack with orange stripes.

He could be driving a champagne-colored car or truck.

TRENDING: Former Rep. Harding pleads guilty to federal charges

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office. This developing story will be updated as more information is learned.

Sheriff McCallum sat down with TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio for an in depth interview

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.