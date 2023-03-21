Marion County Sheriff’s are looking for a missing man

OCKLAWAHA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County sheriff’s deputies are searching for a missing man.

Deputies say ‘Guy Hessley’ was last seen early yesterday morning near SE 135th Avenue in Ocklawaha around five o’clock on March 19th.

They don’t have information on his clothes or where he may be going.

Deputies say Hessley may be in danger because he has a medical condition that requires medication and he doesn’t have it with him.

TRENDING: Neighbors protest proposed housing development off SW 60th Avenue in Marion County

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.