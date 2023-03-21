M.O.M.S. Park closes for maintenance
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 4:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The M.O.M.S. Park in Ocala will be closed for maintenance.
The park is located at 3320 SE 17th Street and will be closed Tuesday starting at 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Thursday March 23rd.
You can find a list of other city parks HERE.
