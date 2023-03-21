M.O.M.S. Park closes for maintenance

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The M.O.M.S. Park in Ocala will be closed for maintenance.

The park is located at 3320 SE 17th Street and will be closed Tuesday starting at 8 a.m. through 5 p.m. Thursday March 23rd.

You can find a list of other city parks HERE.

