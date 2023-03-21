Neighbors protest proposed housing development off SW 60th Avenue in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A group of neighbors held signs along SW 60th Avenue in Ocala protesting the Pointe Grand Ocala South housing development that was approved back in December of 2021 by Marion County commissioners.

“I’ve been here 51 years when this was a dirt road. I realized development would come, but I don’t think they need a city right next to the horse farms,” said Kathy Dale.

In November, commissioners approved another project by Canadian developer Calibrex Ocala Ontario LP right next door which would allow around 1,200 homes to be built. Many residents including Mira Korber explained how this will impact traffic.

“When I try to turn my horse trailer in and out off Southwest 59th Street off Southwest 60th now I’m constantly worried about my livestock or myself getting injured or if not killed by the traffic that exists off this road without 600 additional units on this corner without 1,250 units approved.”

Noah Booker who goes to Meadowbrook Academy said the more than 38 acre plot of land is the only place where animals like bald eagles can call home due to development.

“They’re just cutting it all down every single tree so they can build homes. It’s kind of being more like a city than like it was and people are just ok with this it’s not ok.”

TV20 reached out to Kimley-Horn the consulting firm representing the applicant.

Officials with the firm said they sent a letter to the assistant county administrator Tracey Straub. Stating they’ve submitted their master plan and that they’ve met all the conditions including no more than 584 apartment homes and a traffic study that was approved back in July.

On Tuesday, commissioners will vote whether to approve their master plan.

