New Newberry residents could pay impact fees as soon as this summer

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Some Newberry residents could have to pay new fees as soon as this summer.

“Newberry has had about a 5 percent growth rate for the last five or six years,” said Jordan Marlowe, Mayor of Newberry.

While Marlowe says that is a healthy growth rate, the current infrastructure can’t support it, which is why commissioners want to implement an impact fee.

However, that fee would only apply to new residents.

“I was born here when this was a small town, very small town,” said Darlene Mccormick, whose family is deeply rooted in Newberry.

She said throughout her life she has seen the city drastically change, which is why she supports this measure.

“If you’ve lived here in Newberry for 10, 20, 30 years, you’ve been paying for all the infrastructure that currently exists, so you’ve got skin in the game,” said Marlowe. “If you are new residents coming in, new growth, new houses, new businesses, new construction, those folks haven’t paid the same amount.”

He said a “new resident” is defined as anyone who builds property in Newberry 90 days after the second reading of this ordinance.

“Most of the people who have lived here for generations own their land and have already improved everything, including roads,” said Mccormick.

While longtime residents like Mccormick feel that new residents should pay the impact fee, one newer resident feels this fee could drive people away from moving to Newberry.

“I do feel that way. I think it would make people maybe look elsewhere,” said William Kelley.

Kelley has lived in a mobile home in Newberry for the past two years.

“My ultimate goal is to build a house so I guess I’m going to have to pay impact fees,” he said. “It seems like the commission and the mayor are very pro-growth, but now they’re wanting to cash in on it.”

Residents still have one more chance to share their thoughts on this to city commissioners.

The second reading of this ordinance will be at the city commission meeting on April 10th. The fees will take effect 90 days after that reading.

