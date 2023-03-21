North Central Florida Treasures: Antique Currency made from Florida

This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins gives insight on a five dollar bill dating back to 1859 made in the state of Florida.
By WCJB Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacksonville played a major part in the civil war, by shipping cattle and hogs to confederate states, hints on the corner of the bill a image of a train traveling on railroad tracks. In the middle of the bill was the picture of cotton, and on the bottom right of the bill is lady standing along side an eagle verifying the certification of the bill. In a retail setting this bill is worth $120-150.

