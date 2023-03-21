Potential sighting reported of woman missing in Ocala National Forest
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s officials say there has been a reported sighting of someone matching the description of a missing woman.
Theresa Hartley, 66, was last seen in the Ocala National Forest on March 10th.
She and friend were in the forest when their vehicle got stuck.
The friend went to get help, but when she came back, Hartley was gone.
Deputies say there has been a reported sighting of someone matching Hartley’s description on the Putnam County side of the forest.
