Potential sighting reported of woman missing in Ocala National Forest

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s officials say there has been a reported sighting of someone matching the description of a missing woman.

Theresa Hartley, 66, was last seen in the Ocala National Forest on March 10th.

She and friend were in the forest when their vehicle got stuck.

TRENDING: Former Rep. Harding pleads guilty to federal charges

The friend went to get help, but when she came back, Hartley was gone.

Deputies say there has been a reported sighting of someone matching Hartley’s description on the Putnam County side of the forest.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.