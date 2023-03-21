Potential sighting reported of woman missing in Ocala National Forest

There has been a reported sighting of Theresa Hartley, 66, on the Putnam County side of the Ocala National Forest. Hartley was last seen in the forest on March
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s officials say there has been a reported sighting of someone matching the description of a missing woman.

Theresa Hartley, 66, was last seen in the Ocala National Forest on March 10th.

She and friend were in the forest when their vehicle got stuck.

TRENDING: Former Rep. Harding pleads guilty to federal charges

The friend went to get help, but when she came back, Hartley was gone.

Deputies say there has been a reported sighting of someone matching Hartley’s description on the Putnam County side of the forest.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

Sheriff McCallum sat down for an in depth interview with TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio
Sheriff Bobby McCallum discusses some of the biggest issues facing Levy County
Alachua County Jail booking photo for Carlos Velasco Mancilla, 24
Man arrested on I-75 in Alachua County facing human smuggling charges
Third lawsuit claims Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. violated Officer’s Bill of Rights
Potential sighting reported of woman missing in Ocala National Forest