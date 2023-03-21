Sheriff Bobby McCallum discusses some of the biggest issues facing Levy County

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - His career with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office started in the late 60′s. Sherriff Bobby McCallum to talk about some of the biggest issues in the county. With more than 1,400 square miles, Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum describes the office as a “Catch-22″ agency.

Sheriff McCallum said, “we’re not small, we’re not large. We are in that medium stage which creating a lot of issues and problems for us.”

Some of the problems McCallum mentioned are, “the drugs, we’re seeing the mental health issues, we’re seeing now the random shootings, well not random shootings, most of our shootings and actually our murders are targeted things.”

Since October, there’s been three shootings involving teens in Levy County. Two within Williston city limits, and one outside Williston.

“We have a tough time with those because nobody wants to tell you, even though they know who the shooters were,” said McCallum. “We have tough time that they want to go get even on their own, and they don’t cooperate with us, and of course now that has resulted in a murder in the city of Williston.”

Another incident he discussed was working with the Williston Police Department to catch two men wanted for murder. Kentavious Brown and Isaac Williams shot and killed Malik Hill last month. They were on the run, but now behind bars and indicted for the deadly shooting.

“One of those individuals was arrested in Georgia,” mentioned McCallum. “We got help from the domestic security marshal task force with finally locating him, and the other one eventually turned himself in after we caught that one.”

McCallum also commented on the increase in violence in schools. He said they had to arrest two students for battering a teacher on the first day.

“We’re not going to put up with that, whatever the system does with them afterwards I’m fine with that,” exclaimed McCallum.

McCallum explained how the job as a School Resource Officer has changed. He said, “we all know now their primary focus instead of being an officer friendly or deputy friendly, is now on keeping that campus, and the students, and teachers, and staff safe; especially our students from outside intruders.”

Sheriff McCallum also mentioned adding more detectives to the drug task force. This is despite being short staffed across the departments. When talking about drug busts in the county, he commented on two cases. One was last week, where they arrested someone with 20g of fentanyl. The other was last month, where a child was surrounded by over 90lbs of drugs. Both cases were south of Chiefland, off of highway 345.

“Our drugs again are coming across the border into Tampa,” explained McCallum. “And our drug trial kinda comes from you know Tampa and back to us. And some out of some other places but primarily I think our distribution point is Tampa, so we work on it on the local level.”

As the Levy County Sheriff’s Office continues to protect and serve the community, McCallum said the agency is on its way to becoming accredited, and hopeful to go before the board in October.

“We know when things come about, we say hey we could of done this better,” said McCallum. “We need policy that fits better to this. We hold our employees accountable, my command staff and myself we hold ourselves accountable.”

