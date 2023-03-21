Teacher dies in crash near school due to sudden medical episode in Marion County

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Public Schools students and staff are mourning the loss of a teacher who died in a vehicle accident near the school where he worked.

School district officials confirmed Lake Weir High School teacher John Gibb died in a crash on Tuesday morning just down the road from the high school.

State troopers say the crash happened around 8 a.m. on County Road 464. Gibb was heading west in his SUV near Oak Road when he suffered a medical event.

He lost control, went over the grass median, and across the eastbound lanes. The vehicle then struck a sign, a fence, and a tree. Gibb was taken to the hospital where he died.

Gibb was a Golden Apple recipient and a finalist for the 2023 Marion County Teacher of the Year. He taught Pre-International Baccalaureate English to ninth- and 10th-grade students.

Marion County Public Schools released the following statement:

“Mr. Gibb’s impact on our students was immeasurable. His excitement for teaching turned contagious, and his enthusiasm in the classroom often changed perceptions of the traditional teacher. Mr. Gibb’s passion changed students’ lives, and he was treasured by our school. That’s how we will remember this Golden Apple teacher.”

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.