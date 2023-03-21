Tech Tuesday: MLM Biologics

This company specializes in dealing with naturally available biomaterials and making them compatible to be used in human beings for treating clinical conditions
By WCJB Staff
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy Tech Tuesday. I’m Melanie Moron with UF Innovate, and today I’m joined by Chandra Nataraj with MLM Biologics. Chandra, thanks so much for joining us today. Hi, Melanie. Glad to talk to you.

What is MLM Biologics?

MLM Biologics is a medical device company. We specialize in dealing with naturally available biomaterials and making them compatible to be used in human beings for treating clinical conditions.

And what are you most excited about the technology you’re building?

Right now, MLM Biologics has a FDA cleared product that’s used in the advanced wound care space where the product offers one of the best solutions for treating wounds of different kinds, like chronic wounds like diabetic wounds or trauma wounds. And with our technology with over five years of experience now with the product, we feel that it is serving the market as one of the best wound care options.

And what tools is MLM Biologics using to cater these solutions?

One is the ability to work with naturally available biomaterials. Most of the folks here in MLM Biologics came to the Gainesville, Alachua area about 20 plus years ago as a part of the medical device ecosystem here. So a good idea of what raw materials are, whether it comes from humans or whether it comes from animals. And we have a very solid background in dealing with collagen-based chemistry.

And how is the innovative ecosystem here in Gainesville helping MLM Biologics?

The ecosystem in the Gainesville area is what brought me to Gainesville out from the West Coast. University of Florida, their biomaterials department. So we currently have at least half of the folks at MLM Biologics got their training at the University of Florida, so that is a second big area. And the third big area is being a college town was one of my big attractions moving to Gainesville. So overall, the ecosystem has things that offer both on the technical side as well as on the intangible sides.

And where can people find out more?

People can visit MLM Biologics or learn more about us from our website, www.mlmbiologics.com. And the folks over here, we are always happy to talk to folks as well though. So if somebody wants to come visit with us, sit down and talk, we are happy to do that as well.

Well, Chandra, thanks so much for being here today. And that’s it for today’s Tech Tuesday. We’ll see you next week.

