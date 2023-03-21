Third lawsuit claims Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. violated Officer’s Bill of Rights

Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the union representing the deputies will go to a vote on...
Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and the union representing the deputies will go to a vote on their tentative agreement(WCJB)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A third employee of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has filed a lawsuit claiming an internal investigation launched against him violated his rights as defined by the state Officer’s Bill of Rights.

On Monday, Sgt. Kevin Davis filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. for failing to hold a Compliance Review Hearing on the Administrative Investigation violations Davis says were committed. Cpt. Rebecca Butscher and former Sgt. Frank Williams have both filed similar separate lawsuits.

Employee Lawsuits Against Alachua County Sheriff:
Judge orders Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. to respond after employees file lawsuits
Sergeant fired for criticizing Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr., lawsuit filed
Captain files lawsuit against Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson, others follow
Discrimination lawsuit filed against Alachua County Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr.

On Jan. 23, 2023, an investigation was launched into Davis regarding a complaint that he had violated the sheriff’s office’s social media policy. He was asked to turn in his badge and gun at that time according to the lawsuit.

On March 2, he was interviewed by an investigator with his counsel present. He presented several violations to the investigators which they failed to resolve.

Davis requested a Compliance Review Hearing on March 6. The lawsuit claims the investigation continued, despite the request for a hearing, in violation of the Officer’s Bill of Rights.

Sheriff’s office officials confirm, as of this report, the Administrative Investigation into Davis has not been completed. As a result, he has not been disciplined. He is on administrative leave.

A captain for the Alachua County Sheriff's office is asking the courts for help

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop

Latest News

Grog House (FILE)
Gainesville bar ‘Grog House’ announces plan to close
Sheriff McCallum sat down with TV20′s Lisa Sacaccio for an in depth interview
Sheriff Bobby McCallum discusses some of the biggest issues facing Levy County
Lake City Police search for suspect accused using pitchfork to stab victim
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST