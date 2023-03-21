Third lawsuit claims Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. violated Officer’s Bill of Rights

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A third employee of the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office has filed a lawsuit claiming an internal investigation launched against him violated his rights as defined by the state Officer’s Bill of Rights.

On Monday, Sgt. Kevin Davis filed a lawsuit against Sheriff Clovis Watson Jr. for failing to hold a Compliance Review Hearing on the Administrative Investigation violations Davis says were committed. Cpt. Rebecca Butscher and former Sgt. Frank Williams have both filed similar separate lawsuits.

On Jan. 23, 2023, an investigation was launched into Davis regarding a complaint that he had violated the sheriff’s office’s social media policy. He was asked to turn in his badge and gun at that time according to the lawsuit.

On March 2, he was interviewed by an investigator with his counsel present. He presented several violations to the investigators which they failed to resolve.

Davis requested a Compliance Review Hearing on March 6. The lawsuit claims the investigation continued, despite the request for a hearing, in violation of the Officer’s Bill of Rights.

Sheriff’s office officials confirm, as of this report, the Administrative Investigation into Davis has not been completed. As a result, he has not been disciplined. He is on administrative leave.

A captain for the Alachua County Sheriff's office is asking the courts for help

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.