TV20 is celebrating World Down Syndrome Day

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Happy World Down Syndrome Day!

We start our special segment hearing from TV20′s noon anchor, Myra Monroe about her experience raising a child with Down Syndrome.

Myra’s Daughter is 19-year-old Marianna.

Myra talks about balancing her career and raising Marianna, what she has learned along the way, and advice to mothers of children with Down Syndrome.

We then talk to two other mother-daughter duos!

“We are celebrating Down Syndrome Day on 3/21. We celebrate her every day,” said Christie Boyer.

“She has been the light of my life and I just couldn’t imagine my life without her,” said Valarie Crown.

Valerie, her daughter Courtney – now 21, Christie Boyer, her daughter Jordan – now 20, along with 19-year-old Marianna and her mom, Myra became friends when the girls were toddlers.

These young women are blazing a trail that has even taken their parents by surprise.

They’ve launched a new vocational program for students with disabilities at Gainesville Christian Community School and embrace their many talents every day.

“Along the way, Courtney took horseback riding. She’s an amazing little swimmer. She loves her friends. She is awesome on the computer” said Crown.

“She celebrates life. She celebrates birthdays. She loves people, she loves the life. She resets our perspective every day. I always think they have a little bit of extra joy than the rest of us” said Boyer.

These mothers and daughters have been there for each other through many challenges, like Courtney’s recent diagnosis of regression. “Most of my friends now have children with special needs, especially with Down Syndrome and they have meant the world to me. Courtney has recently become ill and if I didn’t have my friend’s support, I don’t know what I would’ve done. They were there for me every step of the way” said Crown.

These girls have a wide range of passions that they proudly share.

“My best friends are Becca and Jordan and Marianna. They are my best friends” said Courtney Crown.

“My art is awesome. It’s amazing. I do it so hard” Marianna Carr.

Their moms never limited them, but remember the early days when they had no idea what their daughters would do when they grew up.

They never imagined they would be serving coffee with a cause, to help learn life skills and bring a smile to their classmate’s faces.

“They have a range of abilities. They can do so much more if they were just getting opportunities and challenges presented to them. We try to give me every opportunity that we can to let her life be full” said Boyer.

Parents you may not always hear it, but Jordan shares what is likely on your child’s heart too.

“Mom I just wanted to tell you that you are so amazing and thank you for having me and I was a baby,” said Jordan Boyer.

Watch the video to see the pictures you sent in!

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.