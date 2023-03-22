Alachua PD arrests 2nd murder suspect connected to drug deal gone wrong

Alachua Police Department arrests Franklin Richardson, 20.
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - He may not have pulled the trigger, but Alachua Police Department officers have arrested a second man connected to a deadly shooting in December 2022.

On Tuesday, officers arrested Franklin Richardson, 20, of Alachua, for the murder of Jaquan Robinson on Dec. 9, 2022. He is charged with third-degree murder and conspiracy to purchase a controlled substance.

Richardson’s arrested is the second connected to the murder following the arrest of Lacorrin Calhoun, 20, of Alachua, on Dec. 22, 2022.

Detectives say Richardson gave Calhoun a ride to meet Robinson to buy drugs at One 51 Apartments on Northwest 150th Road. Calhoun took narcotics from the victim, but instead of paying for the drugs he faked a CashApp transaction. He then placed the drugs in Richardson’s lap.

Robinson released he was being scammed and tried to get the drugs back. That’s when Calhoun shot him several times.

An informant helped link Richardson to the murder.

Richardson was arrested and booked into the Alachua County Jail with a $550,00 bond

