Deputies search for motorcycle riders who fled traffic stop

By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:04 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office hopes members of the public can help them identify the people shown in the video of a vehicle chase.

Officials say on Tuesday, a traffic deputy tried to stop a motorcycle in a parking lot driven by a man with a woman on the back of the bike. The rider sped out of the parking lot and onto Southwest 75th Street.

The bike went at dangerous speeds risking the safety of the woman on the back and people nearby. Due to the dangerous conditions, the deputy stopped pursuing.

