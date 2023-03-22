FHP searches for driver in moped vs. car crash on U.S. 441

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured someone on a moped on Wednesday.

State troopers say just after midnight, a 2014 black Cadillac sedan crashed into a moped on U.S. 441 in the area of Southeast 73rd Street in Marion County.

The victim who was riding a motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was transported to Ocala Regional Hospital. (FHP)

The driver got out of the car and ran from the scene. The 28-year-old man from Ocala driving the moped was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers ask anyone who rendered aid to the victim at the scene, or anyone else with information on the hit-and-run to contact FHP at 1-800-387-1290.

