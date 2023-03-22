FHP searches for driver in moped vs. car crash on U.S. 441

The victim who was riding a motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was transported to Ocala...
The victim who was riding a motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was transported to Ocala Regional Hospital.(FHP)
By Ryan Wyatt Turbeville
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Highway Patrol is asking for help to find the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured someone on a moped on Wednesday.

State troopers say just after midnight, a 2014 black Cadillac sedan crashed into a moped on U.S. 441 in the area of Southeast 73rd Street in Marion County.

The victim who was riding a motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was transported to Ocala...
The victim who was riding a motorcycle suffered serious injuries and was transported to Ocala Regional Hospital.(FHP)

The driver got out of the car and ran from the scene. The 28-year-old man from Ocala driving the moped was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries.

Troopers ask anyone who rendered aid to the victim at the scene, or anyone else with information on the hit-and-run to contact FHP at 1-800-387-1290.

Deputies search for motorcycle riders who fled traffic stop
Alachua County Sheriff' Office releases video of motorcyclists fleeing traffic stop

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
“It’s been over three hours”: Semi-truck crash causes I-75 to shut down, stranding drivers
Dean Brown, a code enforcement official, found an 8-foot-long alligator living in the attic of...
8-foot alligator hiding in attic startles home inspector
Emergency crews work to clear roadway after home rolls off trailer
Home rolls off semi-truck trailer, blocking State Road 200 in Marion County
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Four people arrested in Gainesville on charges of resisting arrest, after traffic stop
Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
VIDEO: Family vacationing in Florida catches great white shark

Latest News

Dance Alive to perform Swan Lake
USDA Resource Convention Service hosts a forestry meeting
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Alachua County Sheriff' Office releases video of motorcyclists fleeing traffic stop
Deputies search for motorcycle riders who fled traffic stop