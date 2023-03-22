Florida’s Trinity Thomas voted SEC gymnast of the year, teammate Kayla DiCello recognized as top freshman

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After completing a regular season and postseason sweep of the SEC gymnastics team titles, it comes as no surprise to learn that two Gators have also swept the individual awards.

Florida Super Senior Trinity Thomas was voted SEC Gymnast of the Year for the third time on Wednesday, while teammate Kayla DiCello was honored as the conference Freshman of the Year.

Thomas claimed the conference all-around title at last weekend’s SEC Championships, scoring 10.0′s on both bars and floor en route to an overall score of 39.800. Her 27 career perferct 10.0′s are one shy of the all-time NCAA record. Thomas is also just the second SEC athlete to earn three Gymnast of the Year Awards, having done so previously in 2020 and 2022.

DiCello’s first collegiate season included eight SEC Freshman of the Week awards, a perfect 10.0 on bars, and a share of second place at the SEC meet on both beam and floor with marks of 9.95.

No. 2 Florida heads to the NCAA Regional March 31 and April 2 in Pittsburgh.

