Gator baseball team rallies past FSU, 9-5 for 20th win in last 24 meetings

Jac Caglianone went 4-for-5 with 3 RBI’s, including a run-scoring double in the seventh inning
By Kevin Wells
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:05 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Florida baseball team scored five eighth inning runs on six hits and sent 10 batters to the plate to rally past rival Florida State on Tuesday, 9-5, claiming game one of the teams’ annual three-game series. Florida (19-4) won for the 10th time in last 11 games overall.

Florida once trailed 5-1 after a three-run double by FSU’s Jamie Ferrer in the bottom of the fourth. But UF’s bats got to work.

Jac Caglianone went 4-for-5 with 3 RBI’s, including a run-scoring double in the seventh to pull the Gators to within one. UF scored single runs in each of the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to set the stage for the big rally.

In the eighth, Florida tied it, 5-5 on an RBI single by pinch hitter Matt Prevesk that came with the bases loaded. Michael Robertson followed with run-scoring hit that fell just fair to make it 6-5 Gators. Then Caglianone reached on a high chopper that allowed another run to score. Josh Rivera capped the rally with a two-run single on a 3-2 pitch with the bases loaded.

An unsung hero for the Gators was reliever Phillip Abner (2-0), who picked up the win, tossing two and a third scoreless innings and striking out six batters.

The win is the Gators’ 20th in the last 24 games against the Seminoles head-to-head. No. 3 Florida travels to No. 13 Ole Miss for an SEC road series Friday through Sunday.

