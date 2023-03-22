GNV4All Family Learning Center under construction

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Leaders with the nonprofit organization GNV4All are discussing equity initiatives regarding public education.

They held a general body meeting at Metcalfe Elementary School Wednesday night. Equity officials with Alachua County Public Schools joined the meeting to discuss ways to bridge gaps in education.

The goal of the program is to prepare young children for school by working with low-income families in east Gainesville to secure services that can provide them support.

James Lawrence, the executive director of GNV4All, called this a “demonstration project” because he hopes the program’s success will be replicated by the county school board and the state as a way to redesign public education.

“One of the things we’re big on is solutions that are systemic,” said Lawrence. “We’re not interested so much in having an event, we’re looking at really getting to the root of the problem.”

Lawrence said the non-profit started as a community group to deal with issues of race and poverty in Gainesville.

“We hope through the efforts of the Gainesville Empowerment Zone Family Learning Center, we hope to start closing what we describe as an abyssmal academic achievement gap here in Alachua County between black and white students.”

Employees within the program take in students who may be having a hard time getting adjusted. Parents can benefit too if they need help with affordable housing, medical care or just someone to talk to.

“We committed ourselves. We committed ourselves to try our hand at it. We didn’t have that kind of experience but we’ve been very fortunate, in actuality blessed that there’s been people who have stepped up in this community,” said Lawrence.

GNV4All received thousands of dollars worth of grants from county commissioners and local businesses to start the program. Leaders hope to open their learning center on the Metcalfe Elementary School campus this summer.

GNV4All has a general body meeting every other month.

Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WCJB. All rights reserved.