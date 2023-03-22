GNV4all holds general body meeting

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - GNV4All will hold a general body meeting on Wednesday.

Dr. Anntwanique Edwards, chief of equity for Alachua County Public Schools, and Dr. Dre. Graham, the school district’s equity director, will be the featured speakers at the meeting.

Edwards and Graham will provide an update on the school district’s equity initiatives which were launched in 2017.

Immediately following the presentations, five GNV4All teams discuss systemic solutions to persistent problems linked to race and poverty in Alachua County.

The event will take place at the Metcalfe Elementary School Cafeteria and it starts at 6 p.m.

