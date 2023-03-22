Halle Bailey praises ‘Little Mermaid’ co-star Melissa McCarthy for helping her advocate for herself

“The Little Mermaid” will hit theaters May 26. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(CNN) – The actress who plays Ariel in the upcoming release of “The Little Mermaid” on the big screen says she has found her voice on set.

Singer and actress Halle Bailey will star in the live-action remake of the Disney classic.

Bailey admitted in an interview with CNN that she struggled to speak up for herself in professional working environments.

But the Grammy-nominated artist said her “Mermaid” co-star, Melissa McCarthy, helped her overcome those feelings.

McCarthy plays the villainous sea witch Ursula in the movie.

Bailey said she watched McCarthy being comfortable advocating for herself on set, which encouraged Bailey to do the same.

Bailey and McCarthy hit theaters in the premiere of the new live-action “The Little Mermaid” on May 26.

